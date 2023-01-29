A South Korean soldier mistakenly opened fire on the border with North Korea, setting off an army alert.

A military alert was sounded after a South Korean soldier accidentally fired near the North Korean border. (AFP)

A South Korean player He fired the machine gun by mistake near the border with North KoreaInsists on informing the military Pyongyang According to a report this Sunday, the scenes were involuntary.

Four rounds were fired during the exercise In the middle of the border in the province Gangwon Saturday night, the news agency reported Yonhap Citing the South Korean military.

All the bombs landed on the south side No damage was reported.

The military unit immediately informed North Korea Officials said the sightings were accidental and his preparedness escalated the situation.

“No specific signal was detected from the north An investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of the incident”, according to reports Yonhap From an unidentified soldier.

The two Koreas are still at war after a technical cessation of hostilities Armistice in 1953and are divided by a Demilitarized Zone (4 km wide DMZ) is sprawling 250 kilometers On the Korean Peninsula.

Despite his name, The DMZ is one of the most protected places in the world.Full of landmines and barbed wire fences.

Last time both sides exchanged fire on the border May 2020When at least four missiles from North Korea hit a security post in the central part of the DMZ, Seoul troops were forced to return fire.

Earlier this January, the South Korean military issued a condemnation A North Korean drone crossed a nearby no-fly zone The presidential office in Seoul said about five drones violated the rules a few days ago South Korean airspace.

An official explained that the investigation revealed that the drone entered a 3.7 kilometer no-fly zone around Yoon Suk Yeol’s office. Joint Chiefs of Staff He denied entering the airspace.

“It briefly flew towards the northern edge of the area, but did not approach key security facilities,” the official told the news agency on condition of anonymity. Yonhap.

Seoul condemned on December 26 that several North Korean drones had crossed the border, so it sent planes and helicopters to shoot them down, the first such incident since 2017.

South Korean military sources highlight that “Unidentified items” was temporarily suspended for shooting down civilian aircraft during military operations.

According to the information collected by Yonhapforces South Korea The drones were sent to the border area and some of them crossed into North Korean territory Monitoring activitiesIncluding photographs of “major enemy military installations”.

The December 26 intrusion unleashed criticism Capacitas militares de SeúSince none of the five devices can be shot or captured, these types of actions must be prevented.

As part of your preparation for future scenarios like this, The South Korean Army Did exercises Air defenseSome with direct fire.

Manipulations in it Fifty flights such as attack aircraft Light KA-1 and 500MD helicopters The drones carried troops armed with handguns that jammed active signals.

