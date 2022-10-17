A new anonymous email at the IDB condemns more affairs and points to who is responsible for Claver-Caron’s displacement.

Argentinian James Scriven was left in the middle of a scandal within the IDB after an anonymous letter indicated that he was the protagonist of two forbidden love affairs within the company (EFE).

Los Emails Repeated complaints about the lack of ethics among Anonymous’ administrators seem to be the order of the day Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). After one of them sparked a series of investigations and led to the ouster of the bank’s last president, Mauricio Claver CaronAnother email you accessed Infobay Creates open and informal situations between managing directors and hierarchical employees.

Anonymous, The Email wrote “Women’s group“What do they say”Love the company“and they”anger” with the manner in which internal proceedings against North America were commenced Clover-Caron To whom the note was sent from the boxpandora’s box”.

“Now that Pandora’s Box is open and everything is in the media, we would like to draw your attention to other situations that should be investigated and investigated by management, the board and the ethics office.And we hope that we can help you contextualize the allegations, mitigate your case, and provide more information about the organizational reality, culture, and some fairness and equity,” the text reads.

The women who wrote the email point to other acts similar to those alleged Clover-Caron It still happens today Auction And who promoted the complaint against the former president — according to company sources. “We believe that the investigation should be broad enough to cover other cases occurring at the highest levels of the organization.”, says an anonymous note that seems to have buried the last administration.

Mauricio Claver-Caron, former president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in a file photo. The American was fired after he denounced in an anonymous email that he had an affair with an employee of the company (EFE).

“For example, similar to the alleged situation between you and Ms. Jessica Bedoya, Mr. James Scriven and Mrs. The situation of Sofia Pena. The two worked together in their previous jobs, they have a very close relationship beyond work, and Ms. Bina has received significant and consistent increases in her salary since being hired by the company.”, condemns pandora’s box.

Screened Current General Manager of IDB Invest, a private sector entity of the Inter-American Development Bank Group. He has dual citizenship: he Argentine and British. And it has US$13.1 billion in assets under management and a portfolio of 385 clients in 25 countries, according to the firm’s bio. He is one of the most powerful people in the company. Pen -Argentina too- reports to him and works in offices Washington Since 2016.

For many in the regional organization, Argentina Screened There would have been a very active participation in the departure Clover-CaronAt odds with the government from time to time Alberto Fernandez Y Gustavo BelizeThe former secretary of strategic affairs and presidential aspirant until the end of last July Auction. About Screened Some joke behind closed doors and call it “El Ghost Writer”, referring to the first of the unsigned letters that rocked the company.

Present General Manager BID investment Studied Business Administration in Catholic University of Argentina (UCA) and worked Mortgage Bank Five years in the 90s. In 2002 he started his career outside the country International Finance Corporation (IFC) dependent World Bank A few blocks Auction Inside Washington. He joined the latter in 2015.

IDB Invest General Manager James Scriven during the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow (EFE)



Explosive new letter to members Board of Directors The Pan-American Company is not alone with these accusations. He also revealed Screened He would have spread his weaknesses to other employees. “Additionally, the board is no stranger to ethical violations and reputational risks, and the investigation will help bring transparency in a well-known case of a close relationship between a junior board member, JT, and the head of IDB Investments.”, the note insists. That “J.T” is in the note Jade JohnRepresentative Surinam.

“When it comes to IDP Invest malpractice, this is Ms. Beena’s salary is not the only one. Significant and discretionary salary increases given to members of senior management lack transparency and ethics and are likely to violate company rules”, deepens the text and adds: “We suspect that these salary increases at the top of the company mask some form of favoritism or silence in return. It will be relevant to understand this and who are the main beneficiaries of these important salary hikes”.

For some employees Auction Members only need to know what they insist on Military junta As they did they will be placed on these abuses listed in the email Email Anonymous entered the same polling booths last March. The same method is mentioned in the bank’s channels Scriven and Argentina It seems to have crossed the building Auction Until you reach Organization of American States (OAS). A cable from the agency dated October 7 Associated Press (AP) reported another anonymous email and the matter of the organization’s director general, Luis Almagro.

Just need to know that pandora’s box There will be new emails to share with the board.

