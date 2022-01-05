A meteorite explodes in the United States creating a shock wave equivalent to 30 tons of dynamite

The NASA The last surprise when revealing that is a The meteorite caused a sound surge On the city Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, On the night it was celebrated New Year. According to the agency’s estimate, the eruption of the celestial body was equivalent 30 tons of TNT.

The event was spotted by NASA’s meteorite tracking social media site, which, based on a “reasonable assumption”, The speed of the meteorite is 45,000 mph (72,420 kph)) Therefore, he estimated its size approximately One meter in diameter, With close mass Half a ton (454 kg).

Had it not been for the cloudy weather, this phenomenon would have been easily spotted In daylight, NASA says it will be 100 times brighter than the full moon.

Meteor Observatory reports that it is possible to detect this phenomenon through a post on social networks. The nearest infrared station recorded the shock wave When the meteorite broke, this allowed estimates to be made.

The Meteorologist National Meteorological Service, Shannon HeffernHe said Tribune-Review That data The satellites recorded the flash Just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Washington County and authorities believe a meteorite “fell into the atmosphere.”

Hefron said A similar event took place on September 17th In Hardy County, West Virginia.

In turn, according to the Andhra Agency, South Hills residents And other nearby areas heard a loud noise and said it was there at the same time They felt tremors and tremors in their homes. Allegheny district officials, however, confirmed that there was no seismic activity or any weather event that could explain it.

