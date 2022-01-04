A married couple died of the corona virus on the same day: both were vaccinated

Alvaro and Sylvia Fernandez They have been married for 25 years. We both do not believe in vaccines And they died within hours of each other in a hospital ward in California suffering from Govt-19 disease.

Their deaths occurred on December 19, but the American press reported only this Monday in these two cases, which again, underscore the importance of immunization against the corona virus.

What was the condition of the unvaccinated California couple and they died of the corona virus within a few hours?

The story of Alvaro, 44, and Sylvia, 42, was known at one time New Omicron variant This puts severe pressure on the US health care system.

The two met in high school in adolescence. They were married 25 years ago and have 4 children, including 17-year-old twins.

Alvaro and Sylvia Fernandez in a family photo (Photo: Social Networks)

“My brother and sister-in-law are very close NBC Los Angeles Salvador Fernandez, brother of Alvaro. “They have been in love since high school. They have been together since she was 15 years old. They can’t live without one another, ”he commented.

The couple lived in Loma Linda, in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles. Both were diagnosed with corona infection in early December. But both were not vaccinated.

The story of the California wedding

Why was the couple who died in California not vaccinated?

Alvaro’s sister Alma explained: “He waited and wanted to inquire further. Google Info. I do not want to believe everything that is said in the news.

As the days went by their health started to get worse. Alvaro had diseases such as diabetes. They finally died on December 19, within hours, at a California hospital due to complications related to Govt-19.

Tragedy helped to create awareness in the family. “It simply came to our notice then. Anyone who has not been vaccinated must be vaccinated ”, Alma said.

The United States is the country most affected by the epidemic, with more than 54.2 million cases and more than 824,000 deaths. 62% of people have a complete vaccination schedule.

As of December 31, 40,000 cases of the corona virus had been reported in California. 82% of the population in that state has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 66% have received the full schedule.