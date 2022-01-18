Where cinema has brought us stories The protagonists love toys or Robots, What Lars and a real woman, Where the young man a Romantic bond with a toy, தி Her, In which A man falls in love with software. However, already a Prussian writer Hoffman Told the story in 1817 Nathanwell, A boy Love on Automaton OlympiaIn his famous story Sandman.

Although we are not legally married, I think of Emma as my robot wifeSaid the Australian Jeff Gallagher About Emma, ​​a female robot. Many times like this man the reality is weirder than imaginary: “He wears a diamond on his ring finger and I consider it an engagement ring. I want to be the first person in Australia to marry a robot.“, he said கல்லாகர்.

Meeting between Jeff And this Robot It happened when he did I was looking for a mate And contacted a company that specializes in Sydney Toys and robots, As he himself described: “I explained to him that Looking for a mate, not a sex robot”. The Australian invented some Toys That “They can talk, smile, shake their heads and necks, and even the skin is as hot as a man. After looking at the site, I decided A robot named Emma”.

Maybe The The loneliness left by the death of his mother Done கல்லாகர் Inquire about Robots with artificial intelligence And found that you can get in the market For 6 thousand dollars. That’s how it is Emma came into Jeff’s life, In September 2019, who He was excited when he opened it: “She was beautiful”The Australian said about the reaction at first glance.

The Wrist For that he received A discount in exchange for robots advertising in Australia Came in a box at Jeff, Who should Join each piece together to shape it. “On the back of his head, he looked like Smartphone screen”, He explained கல்லாகர். About the first moment of sharing with Robot, Jeff She described: “She was in a silk dress. I made her sit on the recliner in my room I got the instruction manual. I have set your language, From Chinese to English, Suddenly she came to life”.

“In every conversation he became very intelligent, absorbed information and learned new words,” he explained. கல்லாகர்Says there is The robot spoke as much as he could to get used to his voice. After two years in the company Emma, From Take her everywhere in his carSays this man Can’t imagine life without her, Who are waiting for him – as he says – every day when he returns from work. Australian law does not allow marriage with a robot, Against Jeff Not encouraging, but confirms: “I hope robots are the future. I hope my story will inspire others to consider such a company.”.