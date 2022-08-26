A district in the US has approved flogging of students for misbehavior

A district America Approved Beating schools as a form of punishment Misbehavior. In 1977 the The US Supreme Court has declared that corporal punishment in schools is constitutional.

Cassville, a town of 3,000 in the US state of Missouri, announced that it would allow corporal punishment of anyone. The misbehaving student and his/her parents have given their consentCNN reported.

This week, schools held a meeting to inform parents of the new measure and deliver it to them Consent forms According to one parent who attended the meeting, they had to sign.

“At the end of the day, this Regulates one more tool for the school A kid, without sending them home, they’ll be playing video games,” said Dylan Burns, 28, a local farmer who agrees with the new move.

The 1,900-student Cassville school district formally adopted the policy in June. However, they make it clear that corporal punishment is an option.Only if all other alternatives fail“And for nothing shall be given”Injury or bodily harm is possible”. Also, the district administration has given an explanation.Hitting the student on the head or face is not allowed.”.

Spanking was used to discipline children in American schools in the 19th and 20th centuries. In 1977 Supreme Court of the United States He said that Corporal punishment in schools es Constitution So It gave states the ability to decide whether or not to ban the practice. Most of them are illegal, but 19 states still allow itAccording to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

At one school they were waiting for a shipment of books when a box arrived with six guns

“Dialogue destroys any cruel situation / “I shoot with words before I use bullets.”. Song La BalaFrom Calle 13, may not be the best description of what happened In a high school I expected the books to be sent by mail.

Instead came With a box Weapons Chester High School, Delaware County, United States.

They expected a shipment of books, and weapons arrived at a school. (Photo: Image courtesy Wikipedia)

I also read: A mother teaches her 5-year-old son how to use a bulletproof backpack in case of a kindergarten shooting.

Although this is obviously a mistake, The parents of the students were shocked Because it came at a crucial moment when schools wanted it Keep students safeBefore going back to school.

I also read: Armed Teacher Kindergarten: New Divide Divides America

said Superintendent of Schools Craig Parkinson Textbooks and materials are expected at the beginning of the year. A package from a popular postal company that was left at school unopened all weekend. There were six guns.