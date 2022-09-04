A CFO of a large company jumps from the 18th floor of a skyscraper

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal threw himself off an iconic New York skyscraper. The company is losing value and plans to close 150 stores.

The man who fell from the 18th floor of the 60-story New York skyscraper known as the ‘Jenga Tower’ this Friday has been identified: he turned out to be the finance director of the home goods retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond. , the New York Post reported, citing police sources.

Gustavo Arnal, 52, was also an executive vice president at the company, having joined in 2020 after serving as chief financial officer at London-based Avon. Additionally, he led Procter & Gamble overseas for 20 years.

We recommend you:

New York prohibits the carrying of weapons in Times Square and other public places in Manhattan



The skyscraper from which it was launched stands out for its false and stacked apartments, like the blocks of the popular game Jenga, in which you have to build a tower so that it does not collapse.

Bed Bath & Pion businesses are going through tough times. The company plans to close about 150 stores and cut 20% of its workforce.

Shares lost nearly a quarter of their value on Wednesday after the restructuring announcement, which included store closings, layoffs and a possible stock offering.