20 Best Deals of ElectroFans

Major appliance stores It started this Monday Electric fansAnd Saving event They are “dissolution of the experts” and this new version has it televisions Like great heroes.

In this configuration, only 60 days At the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the networks were launched A battery of offers what Until Wednesday They allow access to smart TVs in more favorable conditions than usual.

A census Clarion Detected on the first day 20%, 30% off or even from 40% In teles of various ranges and sizes. It is often combined with the possibility of paying up to 12 installments without interestOr even 24 installments at subsidized rates Official plans now.

Teams of brands like Samsung, LGPhilips, Noblex, RCA, Hitachi and Hisense are very easy to buy at this time.

Los chains Meanwhile, ElectroFans will be activated, Cetrogar, Frávega, Musimundo, Megatone, Naldo, Pardo, Casa del Audio, Coppel, Hendel and Start, indicated. Official websiteOffers are available on both Branch offices as reality and by Telephone sales.

Below is a selection 20 special offers Start with the smallest and cheapest and start enjoying the benefits of a smart TV 32 inches) and the largest and most expensive (65 and 70 inches)



ElectroFans deals are available until late Wednesday. Image: Capture.

32-Inch Smart TV on Sale: What You Get at Electrofans

–Smart TV Philips 32PHD6917/77 d 32 inches HD. Regular price $67,269, sale price $39,524 (-41%). In 6 installments Corrected from $7,750.

–Smart TV Motorola MT32Y001A1B d 32 inches HD. Regular price $62,999, sale price $ 43.999 (-30%). In 3 installments without interest of $14,666 Or 24 fixed payments of $3,619.

–Smart TV Noblex 91DK32X5050 de 32 inches HD. Regular price $57,999, sale price $ 42.929 (-25%). In 6 fixed installments of $7,950.

–Smart TV Samsung From UN32T4300 32 inches HD. Regular price $64,999, sale price $49.999 (-23%). In 6 installments without interest of $8,334.

43-Inch Smart TV on Sale: What You Get at Electrofans

–Smart TV LG 43UP7750PSB d 43 inches 4K UHD. Regular price $131,999, sale price $89.999 (-32%). In 24 fixed installments of $7,402.

–Smart TV RCA C43AND THE 43 inches FullHD. Regular price $79,999, sale price $54.999 (-31%). In 24 fixed installments of $4,514.

–Smart TV Philips 43PFD6917 d 43 inches FullHD. Regular price $92,229, sale price $ 65.999 (-28%). In 24 fixed installments of $4,675.

–Smart TV Oility 43D19A de 43 inches FullHD. Regular price $79,999, sale price $ 64.999 (-19%). In 12 installments without interest of $5,417.



To get more inch screens, they offer up to 12 installments without interest. Photo: Samsung.

50-Inch Smart TV on Sale: What You Get at Electrofans



–Smart TV Philips 50 PUD7406/77 de 50 inches 4K UHD. Regular price $142,139, sale price $80,749 (-43%). In 6 fixed installments of $15,833.

–Smart TV LG 50UP7750 de 50 inches 4K UHD. Regular price $166,999, sale price $ 103.499 (-38%). In 24 fixed installments of $8,513.

–Smart TV Noblex DM50X7550 de 50 inches 4K UHD. Regular price $119,999, sale price $82.999 (-31%). In 6 installments without interest of $13,833.

–Smart TV Admiral From AD50Q20 50 inches 4K UHD. Regular price $121,999, sale price $84.999 (-30%). In 24 fixed installments of $6,993.

–Smart TV Samsung UN50AU7000 50 inches 4K UHD. Regular price $149,999, sale price $ 116.999 (-22%). In 12 installments without interest of $9,750.

55-Inch Smart TV on Sale: What You Get at Electrofans



–Smart TV LG 55UP7750PSB d 55 inches 4K UHD. Regular price $174,999, sale price $ 118.999 (-32%). In 24 fixed installments of $9,790.

–Smart TV LG 55A1PSA 55 inches 4K UHD OLED. Regular price $412,499, sale price $296.999 (-28%). In $49,500 in 6 installments without interest Or 24 fixed payments of $24,428.

–Smart TV Hitachi CDH-LE554KSMART2 55 inches 4K UHD. Regular price $149,999, sale price $ 122.999 (-18%). In 12 installments without interest of $10,250.



The World Cup, which starts on November 20, makes it a compelling reason to refresh your home television. Photo: L.G.

65-inch and 70-inch Smart TVs on sale: What you’ll get at Electrofans

–Smart TV Hisense 65U70G d 65 inches 4K UHD ULED. Regular price $299,999, sale price $224.999 (-25%). In 6 installments without interest of $37,500 or 12 fixed payments of $25,298.

–Smart TV Philips 65PUD7906/77 d 65 inches 4K UHD. Regular price $221,999, sale price $ 179.999 (-19%). In $15,000 in 12 installments without interest or 24 fixed payments of $11,875.

–Smart TV Samsung UN65AU7000de 65 inches 4K UHD regular price $249,999, sale price $ 204.999 (-18%). In 12 installments without interest of $17,084.

–Smart TV Philips 70PUD7906/77 d 70 inches 4K UHD. Regular price $289,999, sale price $ 239.999 (-17%). In 12 installments without interest of $20,000.

MDG

