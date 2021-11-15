November 15, 2021

East Valley Times

Complete News World

You may have missed

2 min read

The United States and France have spoken of “worrying Russian military action” in Ukraine

5 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

They entered a dental office to rob and were arrested by a patient who was an Army police officer

13 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Austria announced on Monday that it was imprisoning those who had not been vaccinated since

21 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Ahead of the summit of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, the United States expressed its concern to China about military pressure on Taiwan.

1 day ago Arzu