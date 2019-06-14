On June 13, 2019, at approximately 2215 hours, a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Highway 273 near Kenyon Drive in Redding, California regarding a fatal vehicle collision. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 29 year old Brandon Lyle Englund of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department.