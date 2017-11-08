On November 7th, 2017, at about 9:53 P.M., Officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of 1080 Delta Street. The mother of an eleven-year-old female was reporting a suspicious encounter between her daughter and an unknown male adult in the area.

The juvenile had been attending a church function that evening and was dropped off at a nearby bus stop. As she was walking to her apartment, the juvenile was called over to a parked sport utility vehicle occupied by an unknown male. She declined and fled to her residence.

Officers conducted an extensive area check, but were unable to locate the male or the vehicle. The male is described as a white male adult, 50-60 years old, with a dark complexion, brown beard and mustache, and long brown wavy hair. The vehicle is described as a dark gray sport utility vehicle, similar to a GMC Envoy. The vehicle is believed to have no license plates.

Anybody with information regarding the suspect or vehicle is encouraged to contact the police at the below listed number.

Contact: Corporal Liz Harris

ID# 369

Redding Police Department

530-225-4200