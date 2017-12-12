The poinsettia plant’s connection to the Christmas season dates back to 16th-century Mexico. Legend tells of a girl who worried she had no gift to celebrate Jesus’s birthday because she was too poor. An angel tells her to give any gift with love. The young girl gathered weeds from alongside the road and placed them in the manger. Miraculously the weeds bloomed into beautiful red stars.

THE ADVENTURER AND THE CHRISTMAS FLOWER Born to wealth in South Carolina in 1779, Joel Roberts Poinsett rejected the life of a southern aristocrat and, instead, traveled the world becoming an expert in foreign affairs and an amateur botanist, bringing to North America the lovely flower now known as a poinsettia.His travels spanned hot spots in Europe, Asia, and South America. In 1806 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Poinsett speculated that pools of petroleum might be used for fuel. In Persia, he told a great Khan about the United States and President Thomas Jefferson. In Russia, he told the empress that her country could not industrialize so long as serfs worked for free, though as a plantation owner he presumably had slaves. He later led an abolition movement.Then in 1825, Poinsett, an avid botanist visited Taxco del Alarcon, south of Mexico City. There he saw for the first time the lovely, winter-blooming Flor de Noche Buena or Christmas flower. He sent samples back to the States where the flower immediately became popular. By 1836, the plant the Aztecs called cuetlaxochitl had another name: Poinsettia.Although Poinsett was famed in his own time for military, diplomatic and domestic accomplishments, it is the Christmas flower for which he is commonly remembered today.

The poinsettia first came to This Land of Ours by way of Joel Roberts Poinsett (1779-1851), an American botanist and the first United States Minister to Mexico. In 1825, he sent cuttings home to Charleston, South Carolina.

It wasn’t until the early 1920’s when Paul Ecke, a second-generation farmer in California, discovered a grafting technique which caused the seedlings to branch, that the poinsettia started to take root in American culture. The family hawked their Christmas flower at roadside stands. Paul Ecke Jr. advanced the sales of the poinsettia through shipping and marketing.

The poinsettia has become a $250 million industry in the U-S. They’re usually bought by women, resulting in 80 percent of sales.

Celebrate National Poinsettia Day by filling your home and front porch or patio with these beautiful seasonal plants.

CARING FOR A POINSETTIA

Poinsettia plants can stay beautiful long after the holidays. The key things to remember, as with most plants really, are temperature and water.

Place your poinsettias in a cooler room at night (55 to 60 degrees F is ideal) to extend the blooming time. Examine the soil daily and water only when it feels dry. Always water enough to soak the soil to the bottom of the pot and discard the excess water. If you want to grow your poinsettia in the garden after the holiday season, make sure to keep it healthy while indoors, by placing the plant in a sunny, draft free location and watering it when it approaches dryness. Avoid sudden temperature changes by moving it outdoors gradually. When the leaves fall in late winter, cut the stems back to the two healthiest buds and reduce watering to the bare minimum. When all danger of frost has passed you can move the plants outdoors.

FACTS ABOUT POINSETTIAS

Red accounts for three-fourths of poinsettia sales today, but there are more than 100 varieties, including colors of cream, apricot, and white, according to Dr. Leonard Perry, Extension Professor at University of Vermont.

According to the USDA Floriculture Crops report, 35 million pots of poinsettias were sold in 2014, accounting for 19 percent of all flowering potted plant sales. Total sales were $146 million.

California is the top US state to sell poinsettias, followed by North Carolina, Texas and Florida.