WHAT: WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE CONTRACT IS SIGNED WHEN: APRIL 14, 2018 ~ 10:30am – 12:30pm WHERE: All Saints Episcopal Church Eaton Hall East, 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA.

Award-winning YA author and Writers Forum member Charlie Price will discuss what happens after that first publishing contract is signed. Topics will include advances and royalties, working with an editor, marketing and promotion, and steps along the way.

Price has written six award-winning crossover novels. He received the Mystery Writers of America’s prestigious Edgar Award for THE INTERROGATION OF GABRIEL JAMES. His fifth book, DEAD GIRL MOON, was a YA finalist for the High Plains Literary Award. His other novels appear on Best Book Young Adult lists and have excellent reviews from Kirkus, Publisher’s Weekly, and Booklist. Several are published internationally.

A Stanford graduate, Price has worked for many years with adults and adolescents. He taught in street schools in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant, was a group therapist on locked psychiatric units, and served as Academic Dean in therapeutic boarding schools. He has given presentations at New York’s New School Forum on Writing for Children, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators – Asilomar, the National Council Teachers of English – Las Vegas, and was featured in the Distinguished Author Series at Shasta College. He has served three consecutive years as writer-in-residence at the Center for the Writing Arts in Fairhope, Alabama and will return for another session in 2019. Visit Charlie Price at charliepriceauthor.com

Writers Forum meets at All Saints Episcopal Church from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm monthly on the second Saturday (except for July and August). Doors open at 10:00 am. The public is welcome to get acquainted with two free visits before joining. Annual membership dues are $25. For further information about Writers Forum, email writersforumprogramchair@gmail.com or go to www.reddingwritersforum.com