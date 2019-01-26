Click on ad for more info

WHEN: Saturday, February 9, 2019 ~10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. WHERE: All Saints Episcopal Church, 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA WHAT: Query Clinic Workshop

On Saturday, February 9, Heather Cuthbertson visits Writers Forum with advice on how to write a winning query letter. You finished your novel, spent numerous hours editing, and it’s finally ready to hit the desk of a literary agent or editor. Can you just send the manuscript? Odds are, the answer is no. Most literary agents and editors want to see a query letter to decide whether your work is for them. Except these agents and editors get hundreds of queries a month. How can yours stand out from the crowd?

Cuthbertson’s Query Clinic Workshop will show you the four-step process to writing compelling query letters that will get you noticed. During the workshop, participants will get the opportunity to work on their own queries and get feedback from the group. Bring pens, pencils, and paper and be ready to create your masterpiece.

Heather Cuthbertson holds an MFA from Antioch University, Los Angeles and has dual BA’s in Psychology and Criminal Justice from the University of Nevada, Reno. For the last eight years, she has been the Editor-in-Chief of Gold Man Review, a West Coast literary journal based out of Salem, Oregon. She served as the co-representative for Willamette Writers Salem Chapter for six years. She has taught workshops on writing, editing, nonfiction proposals, and writer’s block.