Jump Start Your Writing with Poetry September 8, 2018 ~ 10:30am – 12:30pm Memorial Hall at All Saints Episcopal Church, 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA.

Join us on Saturday, September 8 when Linda Boyden, Writers Forum’s multi-talented poet and Children’s and YA author, presents her special program designed to jump-start our writing. She will explain how the simple exercise of writing a poem a day, every day, helped improve her prose writing. This hands-on workshop will present engaging ways to write poems, and also will show how poetry can stretch your “writing muscles” and keep your writing muse happy. Bring pen and paper and join the fun.

Writers Forum meets from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm monthly (except for July and August) at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA. Doors open at 10 am.

The public is welcome to get acquainted with two free visits before joining. Annual membership dues are $25.

For more information, contact writersforumprogramchair@gmail.com