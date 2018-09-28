WHEN: Saturday, October 13, 2018 ~ 10:30am – 12:30pm WHERE: Memorial Hall at All Saints Episcopal Church, 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA. WHAT: A Touch of Tech & NaNoWriMo

Writers Forum Newsletter Editor George Parker will provide a two-part presentation at our October 13 meeting. The first half will be an overview of technology. George will demonstrate how writers can use writing software and the Internet to make writing a little easier. We will look at the programs Word and Scrivener, and at writing and literary websites. George will also demonstrate how Writers Forum is moving into the tech world with our blog, Facebook, e-newsletter, and potentially…podcasting.

The second half of the presentation will introduce NaNoWriMo, or National Novel Writing Month, which occurs every November. The goal of NaNoWriMo participants is to crank out a 50,000 word rough draft of a writing project in the month of November. Attendees will hear how they can participate and accomplish that goal. National Novel Writing Month might jump-start your big writing project, so come and check out the NaNoWriMo challenge!

Writers Form meets from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm monthly on the second Saturday (except for July and August) at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA. Doors open at 10 am. The public is welcome to get acquainted with two free visits before joining. Annual membership dues are $25. Questions? email writersforumprogramchair@gmail.com