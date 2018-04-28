WHAT: VOICE: What is it? Do I need one? WHEN: MAY 12, 2018 ~ 10:30am – 12:30pm WHERE: Memorial Hall at All Saints Episcopal Church, 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA.

Former educator and current Writers Forum board member Ellen Jellison takes on the challenge of defining the nearly indefinable element of both fiction and nonfiction called “Voice.” What is it, and how can aspiring writers develop a voice that captivates readers, agents and editors?

Jellison is a writer of historical fiction in the Children’s and Young Adult genre. She earned her BA and Teaching Credential from California State University-Chico. Her fields of study are Anthropology and Education. She has worked as an archaeologist for the US Forest Service and has taught English and History in middle school.

Writers Forum meets from 10:30 am– 12:30 pm monthly on the second Saturday (except for July and August) at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA. Doors open at 10:00 am. The non-members are welcome to attend and to get acquainted with two free visits before considering to join. Annual membership dues are $25.

For more information, contact writersforumprogramchair@gmail.com