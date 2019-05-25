Join us for our semi-annual read-around on Saturday, June 8, where members are offered the opportunity to read five minutes from their original works on a first-come, first-read basis. Please join us with samples of your writing and of your favorite potluck fare for the refreshment table.

Visitors are welcome and will be offered a chance to read their work if time permits. It usually does, so drop in and sign up for a turn at our open mic.

Writers Forum meets from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm monthly (except for July and August) in the All Saints Episcopal Church Memorial Hall located at 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA. Doors open at 10 am. The public is welcome to get acquainted with two free visits before joining. Annual membership dues are $25.

For further information about Writers Forum, email writersforumprogramchair @gmail.com or visit our website at https:// reddingwritersforum.com