2018 RODEO PARADE GRAND MARSHAL

Asphalt Cowboys and Redding Rodeo Parade Co-Chairmen Tom Spade and Brian Walton are Proud to Announce this year’s Parade Grand Marshall is World Champion Barrel Racer Nellie Miller from Cottonwood. A Tehama County native, Nellie was born into a family with a rodeo history. Her grandfather Delmer Botts was the first in her family to rodeo in the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Her paternal grandfather Bill Williams was a great horseman, trainer and advocate for rodeo. Followed by her parents Sam and Roxy Williams who traveled and competed with different levels of success along the way. For Nellie’s family rodeo is not just a hobby, but a way of life that starts at the roots. Rookie of the Year in 2001, barrel racing titles in 2004, 2007. Nellie is this year’s Grand Marshal for the Asphalt Cowboys Redding Rodeo Parade. This year’s theme is “California’s Golden Past”. Get in the parade, entry form is available HERE. Get the full details on ALL Asphalt Cowboys events here : http://asphaltcowboys.org/