Through our Roadmap to Recovery program, United Policyholders is presenting an Insurance and Recovery Orientation workshop to help you understand insurance lingo, your insurance rights and figure out your next steps. Representatives from the California Department of Insurance will join us to answer your questions.

Please save the date: Insurance and Recovery Orientation Wednesday, September 12th from 5:45-7:45pm Redding Public Library. 1100 Parkview Ave, Redding

Wildfire survivors will receive a free copy of our “little yellow book” the Disaster Recovery Handbook and Household Inventory Guide and will be able to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the program.

In the meantime, here are additional resources available 24/7 on our website, including:

We understand many families are displaced and may not have access to all the help resources available. Please consider forwarding this email to your neighbors.