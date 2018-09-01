Through our Roadmap to Recovery program, United Policyholders is presenting an Insurance and Recovery Orientation workshop to help you understand insurance lingo, your insurance rights and figure out your next steps. Representatives from the California Department of Insurance will join us to answer your questions.
Please save the date:
Insurance and Recovery Orientation
Wednesday, September 12th from 5:45-7:45pm
Redding Public Library.
Wildfire survivors will receive a free copy of our “little yellow book” the Disaster Recovery Handbook and Household Inventory Guide and will be able to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the program.
In the meantime, here are additional resources available 24/7 on our website, including:
- Carr Fire – Insurance Claim Help
- First Steps After a Disaster
- Ask an Expert Forum
- Links to Government and Professional Help
- Insurance Claim Rules in California
We understand many families are displaced and may not have access to all the help resources available. Please consider forwarding this email to your neighbors.