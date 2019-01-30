Women on Wheels is a set of two bicycling classes taught by women for women. It is designed to help women learn more about bicycling and gain skills to ride comfortably and confidently. The first class will be Thursday, January 31, 2019, 5:30 pm-8:00 pm followed by a second class involving maintenance and trying electric bikes Saturday, February 2, 9:00 – 11:00 am.

Healthy Shasta, Redding Recreation, and California Street Labs are teaming up to offer Women on Wheels. Classes will feature discussion topics, skills building activities (from how to change a flat tire to safely navigating intersections), and riding on the roadway and trail network. Instructors are American League of Bicyclists Certified Instructors (LCIs).

Each participant should bring a bicycle in working order, helmet, and water, bike lights, and wear comfortable clothes and shoes.

Participants can register through Redding Recreation at www.reddingrecreation.org or by calling 225-4095. Registration is $10 and scholarships are available. Direct questions to the instructors at 245-6457.