On April 6, 2018, at approximately 9:11 AM, a motorist reportedly observed a woman near the railing of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which is on Placer Road west of Redding, California. Deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene where they observed a woman seated on the railing. A Cal-Fire vehicle was parked near the women who stated she would jump off the bridge if approached by law enforcement personnel.

The Cal-Fire employee was able to engage the woman in a conversation where she was situated near the middle of the bridge. Responding officers blocked traffic from entering both sides of the bridge while members of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negation Team were deployed. After approximately two hours, the woman fell over backwards from the railing; landing on the paved roadway of the bridge and was quickly taken into custody without further incident.

Medical personnel were standing by at the scene; therefore, the woman was evaluated by emergency personnel and did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries from the fall. She was then transported to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.