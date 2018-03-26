On March 21, 2018 at about 8:11 p.m., the Redding Police Department (RPD) arrested LaRose Marie Kelly for being under the influence of alcohol and causing a fatal traffic collision after witness statements and evidence indicated she was the driver.

During the early hours of March 22, 2018, RPD received witness information indicating LaRose Kelly was not the driver of the vehicle at fault. This witness identified Lily Ann Richey, age 20 of Cottonwood, as the driver of the vehicle.

On March 22, 2018 at about 8:30 a.m. LaRose Kelly and her husband, Kelly Jameson who was a passenger in the vehicle, were interviewed at Mercy Hospital where they were still being treated for their injuries. LaRose Kelly admitted to being intoxicated the night of the collision but denied having any recollection of driving. Kelly Jameson was adamant that Lily Richey was driving at the time of the collision and LaRose Kelly was a passenger. LaRose Kelly was released from RPD custody so she could be further treated for her injuries.

On March 22, 2018 at about 11:00 a.m., RPD obtained a social media messaging video showing Lily Richie driving the vehicle with LaRose Kelly sitting as a passenger next to her. According to the timestamp on the video, the footage was taken just prior to the collision. Based on this video and witness statements, Lily Richie was re-interviewed at RPD. During the interview, she admitted to driving the vehicle during inclement conditions and running a red light, causing the collision that killed the passenger sitting in the right rear passenger seat. She also admitted to falsely identifying LaRose Kelly as the driver during her original interview at the scene of the collision.

Lily Richie was not arrested at the conclusion of the interview. The collision is still being investigated and evidence collected. Once the investigation is completed, the report will be forwarded to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office for review. Based on the information gathered at the time of the collision, Lily Richie was not driving under the influence of alcohol.