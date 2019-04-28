On Saturday, April 27th, 2019, at 6:12 p.m., an unknown subject called Shascom reporting a neighbor who resides at 4757 Parker Street, Shasta Lake, asked him to call an ambulance for a male subject in the residence. The reporting party told Shascom that the male possibly had an unknown mental breakdown. Shasta Lake Fire District and medical personnel responded to 4757 Parker Street and contacted a female subject at the front door, later identified as Melissa Miller, 38 years old. Miller informed fire personnel that a male inside the residence placed a knife to her throat and told her he was going to kill her. Fire and medical personnel left the residence and staged down the street to wait for deputies to arrive.

Deputies responded to the scene and contacted fire personnel who relayed what they were told and that they noticed a small injury to Miller’s neck. Deputies responded to the residence and contacted Miller who resides at the residence with the owner, Curtis Harris, 60 years old. Miller had exited the residence, and Harris was inside and in a verbal altercation with a male, Jesse Sanborn, 28 years old, whom Miller identified as the suspect. Harris also exited the residence. Deputies then attempted to negotiate with Sanborn to have him exit the residence, but Sanborn refused to exit and ran to a back bedroom. Sanborn told deputies he wasn’t going to exit the residence. Miller and Harris were escorted to the next door neighbor’s residence for their safety.

During Miller’s statement, she told deputies that Sanborn is a roommate in the residence and had been displaying bizarre behavior over the past couple of days, may be under the influence of a controlled substance, and maybe having a mental health episode. Today, Sanborn was creating a disturbance in the residence with Harris, and when Miller intervened, Sanborn placed a knife up to her throat, slightly cutting her, and made threats to kill her, causing her to fear for her safety. While Harris exited, he told deputies that Sanborn ran to a rear bedroom of the residence to barricade himself. A records check showed Sanborn is on probation for 243(d) PC – Battery with Serious Injury.

Deputies surrounded the residence and used a patrol vehicle’s PA (public announcement) speaker, making multiple announcements ordering Sanborn out of the residence. Deputies also attempted to contact Sanborn by the residence telephone, with negative results. After no response from Sanborn, deputies and K-9 “Hondo” entered the residence to search for Sanborn. Hondo was used to locate Sanborn in a small bathroom. Sanborn had the bathroom door locked and barricaded, and he refused to open the door for deputies. The door had to be forced open by deputies, and Sanborn was located inside. Sanborn again refused deputies’ orders to exit, and he had to be apprehended by K-9 Hondo. Even after being bit by Hondo, Sanborn continued to fight with Hondo and the deputies, refusing to comply with their orders. After a brief struggle, Sanborn was placed in handcuffs, removed from the residence, and transported to Shasta Regional Medical Center for treatment for his minor injuries. After being treated, Sanborn was transported to the Shasta County Jail and booked on charges of 245(a)(1) PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 422(a) PC – Terrorist Threats, 148(a)(1) PC- Resisting Arrest, 600(b) PC – Interfering with a Police K-9, and 1203.2(a) PC – Violation of Probation.