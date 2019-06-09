By Palomino Armstrong,

YOU DID IT! We were able to save Mama and baby, as well as the other 15. Mama Mel and Angel were picked up and are currently safe and sound. Poor Angel had some pretty horrific injuries, and we did emergency treatment, pain meds, antibiotics, etc. on arrival and the vet came out the next day to finish clean up. (Mel and I did the immediate care that was needed, but due to the level of pain the additional cleaning would cause, we wanted to wait for the Vet as she had the good pain meds.)

This last “combined rescue”, y’all saved 15 orphans and Mama Mel & Angel, and you saved 12 just prior to that. (We are still trying to get 5 of them back from being starved and help their injuries heal up.) Thank you for making that possible.

However, we are in a serious pinch from all the ongoing vet bills, and milk and feed expenses from the rescue prior and this last one. And of course, we are on “stand by” for more babies.

Our most recent groups combined had well over $5000 in vet bills, and that is NOT including the $12,000 plus that AWHC stepped up for. This was what we incurred at Chilly Pepper alone. EACH BABY drinks about $300 worth of Foal Lac in a month. I just picked up $900 in milk yesterday, but that will not last very long 🙁 So as of right now, we are going through $3,600 each month, just in MILK POWDER alone, and that does not include any of the medical, shavings for clean dry stalls, milk pellets, grain, hay, and all the other little things these fragile kids need. Every single baby that has come in has had scours and needed meds of some sort So did the big kids, and although they are starting to improve, every single one of them was ill, in spite of their “health certs”. They ALL need special feed and some still need meds.

I am sorry to share some sad news. My heart is broken at the loss of our beloved “Little Bandito”. He was our beautiful little Miniature Stallion that came in with the swollen eyes and severe head injury. Although he was seen by the vet and was also on medicine, his injury would steal his beautiful life from us. He had some kind of head trauma during the night. He appeared to have passed quietly, but in the morning he was gone, and his eyes were no longer swollen and he had blood coming from his nose.

Sometimes rescue makes you hurt too badly, to even breathe. I honestly don’t know how much more pain and suffering I can take.

Thank you as always, for your amazing love and support. We treasure all our Chilly Pepper Family and appreciate the fact that YOU MAKE THIS ALL POSSIBLE!

Below, some of the kids you saved, at Chilly Pepper. Please donate now and let’s keep on saving lives!