They just keep ON coming, and we are about to get hit. It is the time of year when they will start coming in bunches. Now that we are the “go to” for the NV kids as well, we have even more responsibility, and it is keeping us running.

It is “Go time” again, although it hasn’t ever really stopped.IT IS BABY TIME ALL THE TIME!!!, and we need your help Now!

More babies means more milk, and we are going through gallons. The baby in NV is heading to Comstock this morning, and Mel will be giving the new arrival the much needed Colostrum as soon as it gets there. Matt will is heading there now, so people everywhere are working on these babies. A big thanks to Stacy, Maureen Daane and AWHC for taking care of this baby and getting it to Comstock. We will be picking him up as soon as he is done at the vet.

Mel has two babies available for adoption at our nursery in WA. The four that are still with me are not completely out of the woods, but doing well so far.

Once again we need “milk money”, as well as funding for all the other costs involved. We also need to replace our Colostrum supply at the Nursery in WA, as well as the Foal Response, and all the other goodies the newborns need. (Our babies need more help than the ones born domestically, as many of them are left behind due to illness or other physical issues.)

Please donate today and let’s keep on saving more lives!!