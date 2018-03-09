For those of you who have never seen the reality of slaughter, that baby will be sliced out of its mama and thrown alive on the slaughter floor. I have actually seen it. That is the reality. This is why we work non-stop, often literally 24/7 around the clock taking care of babies to try and save as many as we can. (I cried all afternoon thinking about the baby and the horses. But I know that all we can do is our best, and I am thankful we are given a chance to save some.)

We don’t always have the option of saving mom, and in all reality we are full. So,

IF WE HAVE A CHANCE TO SAVE MOM and the heavily pregnant mare and the baby’s mama, we need help NOW, and lots of it. WHO WE SAVE will depend directly on how much money is raised to save their lives. We know we will find a way to get the little one, but I don’t want to leave horses behind that we could save.

UNLESS we just take the orphan, we will need to set up another shelter before we leave to be able to get the very pregnant mare and to save mama and baby.

We don’t have time to build one, we will need to pick up the phone and have on of our little shelters delivered. I was told the horses could ship as early as tomorrow , or it could be a day or even a week. It only takes 15 more bodies to complete the load.We are very fortunate that the shipper really tries to work with us, and we are grateful for that.

However, since we will be driving about 12 hours to get there, and we may get called as soon as tomorrow, we have to be ready. At this point, we have pretty much zero in the budget to go get horse kids. Between the last 9 (the Fabulous 5), Justein & Lil Jo, Jolene (aka Racoon), and the little baby who cost about $600, in the end, to make sure she was no longer suffering and make sure what we were doing was best for her little life, funds dwindled quickly. Add to that $900 of emergency trailer repairs on the road and the $1100 of hay yesterday, well that puts us very low.

So as it stands, we have one orphan to pick up and two yearlings. We need funds to make that happen and then we can start saving more lives, depending on how long it takes to raise the funds. I have to know the minute he calls who we can afford to save. We have to get another shelter and get a space set up for the new baby and HOPEFULLY – his/her mama too.

CAN YOU HELP US SAVE “Baby, his/her Mama, two yearlings, and one or more VERY PREGNANT MARES”? Until we upgrade the LQ, we will have to run two trucks and trailers depending on how many of these horses we can save.

I simply cannot bear the thought of the baby being thrown aside and dying on the slaughterhouse floor. I am sorry as I know hearing that will upset many people, but this is what your donations stop. YOU are the difference for these horses. Matt and I will work non-stop but we do not have the funds to save these kids on our own.

On top of all this, we have outgrown our beautiful rolling hospital. Running 2 trucks n 2 trailers is killing the rescues’ funds. We found the perfect (USED OF COURSE) 4 horse LQ. It is much safer for me, (My leg is not being nice) and it has WAY more room for babies/horses than the 3 horse. (No wasted space in the horse area as there are no mangers or side storage. It’s $27,000 (with taxes etc.) but will pay for itself via fuel n lodging savings in a couple years. We will be selling the current Rolling Foal Hospital. The money we save in lodging and fuel EACH MONTH will make the trailer payments, so once we have a down payment we are golden.

(In doing taxes for 2017, we spent close to $20,000+ in fuel and about $5000 in lodging. This was partially due to the ISPMB rescue, and the rest is due to all the other 250+/- horses we rescued, picked up, shared with other rescuers and transported. )

The babies need milk powder ($149 per bag), milk pellets, ($100 a bag), grain, vaseline, Colostrum ($100 + per bottle) gloves, baby wipes, meds etc. etc. to have a chance at a real life.

PLEASE HELP US BE READY WHEN THE PHONE RINGS!

BELOW – MAMA & BABY. Meet Justein & Lil Jo SAFE & SOUND THANKS TO YOU!