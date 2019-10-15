Winners Revealed at Sundial Bridge Friday, October 18th

Redding East Rotary is happy to announce the reveal event and announcement of winners for the Sundial Riffle Raffle, formerly the Ducky Derby. Winners of this first Riffle Raffle will be announced at the NorCal Think Pink Lighting of The Bridge event, Friday, October 18, 2019 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Sundial Bridge. It will also be broadcast on Facebook live at their Facebook page: SundialRiffleRaffle

Three prizes are being awarded this year:

• Grand prize — A 16-Sleeper Houseboat Vacation from Shasta Marina. A $2700 value, plus a $500 gift card

for the Shasta Marina store donated by Umpqua Bank.

• Second Prize — Giants Giants Weekend for 4 in San Francisco during the 2021 season. Valued at $1,200.

• Third Prize — Silver and diamond pendant valued at $375 from Devons Jewelers

Bring you family and join the NorCal Think Pink event and celebrate the winners of the first ever Riffle Raffle. Sammy the Salmon will be there with gifts for the kids.