The Board of Directors of United Way of Northern California (UWNC) has approved the distribution of grants totaling $337,500 to 30 non-profit agencies providing direct assistance to survivors of 2018’s deadly Carr and Camp Fires.

Twenty-one of those agencies will receive Community Impact Grants totaling $250,000,

said Larry Olmstead, President & CEO of UWNC. Thirteen agencies will receive cash

cards totaling $87,500 that can be distributed directly to survivors or used to offset the

cost of goods, supplies and client services. Four agencies are receiving both a direct

grant and cash cards.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Camp Fire, we are very pleased to

support agencies throughout our region that have stayed with it, and are doing amazing

work caring for our neighbors who were affected by these disasters,” Olmstead said.

Olmstead added: “These grants underscore the fact that this recovery work continues,

and will be going on for some time. It’s easy to think that we’ve gotten past the crises,

but we haven’t. Our non-profits will be looking to the community for continued prayers,

volunteer support and dollars.”

The Camp Fire occurred last Nov. 8 in Butte County and stands as the state’s largest

wildfire disaster, with 85 people killed and more than 14,000 residential structures

destroyed. Most of the city of Paradise was burned down. The Carr Fire had broken out

the previous July near Redding in Shasta County, destroying about 1,200 homes and

killing eight people. With today’s grant announcement, UWNC has distributed more than

$5.7 million in wildfire relief connected with the two fires. “We will continue to provide

assistance for as long as the recovery takes,” Olmstead said.

Organizations receiving Community Impact Grants included:

 Boys & Girls Clubs of the North Valley, $5,000 to offset costs from increased enrollment,

trauma responsive care and therapy

 Butte 2-1-1, $5,000 for a Workplace Wellness program to alleviate secondary trauma and stress for the call center staff

 Butte Community Action Agency, $10,000 to buy fuel and equipment allowing them to

distribute food and supplies

 Butte County Fire Safe Council, $5,000 to outfit a crew that will provide recovery and

restoration services to survivors

 Camp Fire Zone Project, $5,000 to support rebuilding activities

 Caring Choices, $15,000 to defray costs of processing 6,500 applications for aid and vetting 4,200 volunteers

 Chabad Jewish Center, $10,000 to solicit vehicle donations and conduct assessments of

survivor needs

 Chico Housing Action Team, $5,000 to support increased accounting/bookkeeping costs

 Community Housing Improvement Program, $20,000 to support rebuilding of Paradise

Community Village affordable housing

 Hope Center, $20,000 to provide case management services

 Innovative Health Care Services, $10,000 to support programs for older and disabled survivors

 Jesus Center, $5,000 to support administrative and case management staff

 Magalia Community Church Resource & Recovery Center, $25,000 to continue to provide

food, clothing, shower & laundry facilities and trailers

 One Safe Place, $5,000 to support extended stays for emergency services

 Oroville Rescue Mission, $20,000 to help pay for case management services

 Oroville Southside Community Improvement Association, $25,000 to operate a mobile unit housing washers, dryers and showers

 Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center, $10,000 for emergency motel sheltering, food, clothing, hygiene supplies, blankets and counseling

 Shasta Family YMCA, $10,000 to provide financial assistance for Y memberships

 Shasta Youth Alliance, $15,000 to secure a facility from which to distribute clothing and

household items to survivors

 Trade School, Shasta Business Exchange to train and deploy enrollees on wildfire

reconstruction projects

 Tzu Chi Foundation, $5,000 to support case management and survivor assistance programs

Cash cards are being distributed to:

 Boys & Girls Club, $10,000

 Caring Choices, $10,000

 Global Empowerment Mission, $2,500

 Orchard Church, $2,500

 Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center, $2,500

 Safe Space, $5,000

 Salt Ranch, $4,000

 St. Vincent de Paul, $15,000

 Stonewall Alliance, $4,000

 Throwing Starfish, $4,000

 Tzu Chi Foundation, $15,000

 VECTOR, $3,000

 Youth for Change, $10,000

United Way of Northern California (UWNC) was established in Redding in 1953 and serves nine counties: Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity. Its mission is to fight for the education, income and health of all residents in the community, and to assist individuals and the community during times of crisis. UWNC raises funds for non-profit agencies and operates two 24/7 human services helplines: 2-1-1 Shasta and 2-1-1 Tehama, collectively known as 2-1-1 NorCal. For more iformation about United Way of Northern California visit www.norcalunitedway.org.