CAL FIRE Advises personal responsibility and preparedness for protecting yourself and your community!

Again California’s wet winter created a sizable crop of new grass growth, but don’t let the wet weather fool you as the abundant grass dries. Now is the time to act to prevent wildfires. Governor Gavin Newsom declared May 5-11 “Wildfire Preparedness Week” to urge homeowners that California Wildfires Have Changed, Together We Must Adapt.

Already this year, CAL FIRE has responded to more than 470 wildfires that have burned over 1,180 acres. Californian’s need to accept fire as part of our natural landscape, understand the fire risk, and take action before a wildfire starts. We encourage residents to help safeguard their homes by using fire-safe construction materials, and to look for points of entry where embers could intrude into the home during a fire. Home and property safety preparation should include creating a defensible space by clearing vegetation 100-feet or more away from your home, and using fire-resistant landscaping to help stop the spread of wildfire.

Persistent drought-like conditions, warmer temperatures and continued severe winds have created conditions that will lead to more frequent and catastrophic fires. To meet this challenge, California must adopt an all-of-the-above approach in protecting the public and maintaining the health of our forests. Governor Newsom has directed CAL FIRE to recommend immediate, medium and long-term actions to help prevent destructive wildfires. CAL FIRE identified 35 priority fuel reduction projects that collectively cover 90,000 acres, and when complete will help protect over 200 of the state’s most wildfire-vulnerable communities.