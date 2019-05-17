WHEN: Saturday June 8, 2019 Doors open at 7:30pm with music performed by Sara Hoxie and Jonathan Foster, local artists from Miracle Mile Records. The Film Festival will begin at 8:10 pm. There will also be tabling by the national partners, sponsors, and several local groups. WHERE: California Street Labs 1313 California Street Redding 96001

COST: FREE Admission Snacks and cold drinks available to purchase. Feel free to bring in dinner from one of our local downtown restaurants to enjoy while you are watching! NATIONAL PARTNERS: Peak Design, CLIF Bar, EarthJustice, Klean Kanteen, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company REDDING”S ON TOUR WILD AND SCENIC SPONSORS: Whole Earth and Watershed Festival, Shasta Living Streets, Miracle Mile Records, Redding Parks and Trails Foundation, and KIXE.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival comes to Redding, California to kick off the summer season! Join the Whole Earth and Watershed Festival, Shasta Living Streets, Miracle Mile Records, the Redding Parks and Trails Foundation, and KIXE when they host the Wild and Scenic Film Festival On Tour at the California Street Labs 1313 California Street on Saturday, June 8th from 7:30 to 10:00 pm.

The Redding On Tour – Wild and Scenic Film Festival offers a collection of 12 inspiring films from the annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival held the third week of January in Nevada City, CA which is now in its 17th year! The home Film Festival was started by the watershed advocacy group, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) in 2003. The festival’s namesake is in celebration of SYRCL’s landmark victory to receive “Wild & Scenic” status for 39 miles of the South Yuba River in 1999. The 5-day event features over 150 award-winning films which speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet

and welcomes over 100 guest speakers, celebrities, and activists who bring a human face to the environmental movement. The home January event kicks-off the international tour to communities around the globe including Redding allowing SYRCL to share their success as an environmental group with other organizations. In recent years, the festival and it’s On Tour Program has grown to more than 230 events, supporting organizations and their local community causes through outreach, fundraising, and education.

More information: wholeearthandwatershedfestival.org or shastalivingstreets.org