The PG&E Corporation has awarded the Whitmore Volunteer Fire Company (WVFC), Inc. $10,000 for helping PG&E to share safety information to local residents through PG&E’s (Community-Based Outreach) Direct Program.

The local fire company had specific information provided by PG&E that they passed on through social media, their newsletters and fundraising events. The WVFC and Fire Safe Council is actively pursuing the guideless of getting the word out.

After receiving the grant, the WVFC has purchased a computer to keep up with media updates for the Firesafe Council. They have manufactured safety information banners so motorists can see them as they enter the four entry points into the Whitmore community. And, the company also has plans for additional handouts and future ideas of a fire handbook with emergency numbers and/or magnets for residents with the same information.