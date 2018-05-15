Beautiful weather and well attendance provide the Whitmore Mountain Music Faire as a success. Fairgoers were delighted with a parade, 50 plus vendors, musical sets by California Country and Hill Street Band, 30 car, bike, and truck displays. The event also sponsored a motorcycle poker run with 41 riders participating, a horse shoe tournament won by Tommy Dye and Chicken Poop Bingo won by CalFire firefighter Jackson Sisneros from Shingletown, who won a cash prize.

On exhibit was a PHI (Petroleum Helicopters International, Inc.) helicopter for a hands-on look. A crowd favorite was a Treasure Hunt with Mark Palmer, where he put together an adventure that included a zip line, knotted rope climb, and a piñata at the end filled with “gold” coin candy. Vikki Sands provided pony rides and the Shasta Miners and Prospectors were giving gold panning demonstrations and a how to use a metal detector.

A Denali car donated by Taylor Motors was raffle off was won by Clinton, who bought the tickets in hope to win for his granddaughter Krystal who is suffering from cancer. Krystal is a Whitmore School first-grader, whom the school has currently been raising funds for. What a great surprise for Krystal!

PARADE

Riding in an Edsel convertible driven by Hal Wilhelm, Supervisor Mary Rickert was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshall. A large Gold Miner’s float put together by Jane Randles won first place. Some of the many other parade entries participating were the Safari Wagon, a dog training exhibition by Don Armstrong from Anderson, and KC Hydro representative Kelly Sackheim and member of the Save Kilarc organization was present with Morgan Johnson on a duo man powered bicycle.