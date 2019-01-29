Exciting times are being planned for the 44th Annual Whitmore Mountain Faire, slated for Saturday, May 11, 2019, set in the lovely downtown community of Whitmore. The event is a fundraiser for the Whitmore Volunteer Fire Company.

This year’s theme is Music in the Pines with Hill Street Band playing from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and then headliners California Country from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The event will consist of an all-day barbecue, vendor booths, parade, silent auction, children’s games, Safari Wagon, and the CAR, TRUCK, & BIKE SHOW and the MOTORCYCLE POKER RUN.

If readers are a member of a group and would like to participate in the parade give them a call. The group is also accepting silent auction donations and are looking for event sponsors as well.

Call Debbie at 472.1429 for a vendor application. For further information on the Whitmore Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. fundraising event email: arocin13@aol.com.