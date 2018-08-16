On August 8, 2018 at 5:41 p.m., Redding Police and Redding Fire were dispatched to a traffic collision at the intersection of SR-273 and Twin View Blvd. An off-duty Emergency Medical Technician was on scene and reported multiple people were injured. Officers arrived on scene and found all northbound lanes of SR-273 were blocked by vehicles and debris. Jason Dimon, 39 years old of Whitmore Ca., was found sitting on the rear bumper of his 1997 Ford Escort. He admitted to being the driver and only occupant of his vehicle. He had minor injuries to his face and hands.

Kama Hokanson, 43 years of Redding, was the driver of the other involved vehicle, a 2016 Chrysler van. Kama was disoriented, had a minor laceration to her head and complained of back pain. There were four juveniles in the van, Vincent and Kylie Hokanson, both 15 years old, Sawyer Hokanson, 13 years old and Carver Hokanson 8 years old, all from Redding Ca. They all had complaints of pain. All involved parties were transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation revealed Dimon was traveling northbound on SR-273 approaching the intersection of Twin View Boulevard. Witnesses said he failed to stop for the red light. The Hokanson’s were making a southbound turn onto SR-273 from westbound Twin View Boulevard when they were struck by Dimon. Everybody was wearing proper safety restraints and airbags deployed in both vehicles.

Dimon was evaluated by Officer Darren Hull, who is a Drug Recognition Expert. Dimon was determined to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs during the collision and had a suspended driver’s license. After Dimon was medically cleared from the hospital he was booked into the Jail for driving while under the influence of a drug and causing bodily injury.

At the time of this press release, the Hokanson’s were still being treated at the hospital.