On Oct. 6, 2019, Whitmore was the place to be for a great day at the Whitmore Horsin’ Around Trail Ride. The event brought in over 40 riders that spent the morning following a well-marked trail (THANK YOU ED AND LINDA MCCOSKEY) through the woods and behind the Whitmore Community Center.
The three winners were:
The youngest rider — KATIE BUMGARNER age 7
The oldest rider — MARY CHANDLER from Millville
The furthest rider — URIEL HERRERA from Hamilton City, CA
The Whitmore Community Center turned out a great TRI-TIP lunch and with the ride, tri-tip lunch, raffles, and silent auction the fire company made over $1400. The business/community was generous with an outpouring of donations of goods and services for both raffles and silent auction that made the event a huge success.
Thank you to all the volunteers that MADE IT HAPPEN in Whitmore. And, Thank You to the generous donors— Whitmore Community Center, Whitmore General Store, Aamigo Supply, Mary Chandler, Hawes Ranch and Supply, Bella Vista Feed, SNAP Thrift Store, Redding Irrigation, Tread Tech, Maria Burnham, Bobbi Haskell, Nicora Construction, Margie Voytek, Liberty V Ranch, Pat Mello, Shasta Farm and Equipment, Back in Balance, Blendz, Holiday Market, Millville Veterinary, and Palo Cedro Feed.