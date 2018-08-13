On Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at 7:00 p.m., the Whitmore Action Group will be having a Town Hall meeting at the Community Center located at 30555 Whitmore Road in Whitmore.

In attendance will be: Sheriff Tom Bosenko, District 3 Supervisor Mary Rickert, Mercy Hosptial Disaster Coordinator—Kenneth Luke, representatives from California Highway Patrol, and CalFire will be there to answer community members questions about governance, fire, safety, evacuation procedures and more.

The Whitmore Action Group seeks the publics help in making their community a better and safer place by getting involved.