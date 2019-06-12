On June 10, 2019, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Whiskeytown National Recreation Area for a death investigation. It was determined that an adult male was swimming in the lake when a witness observed him go underwater and not resurface.

Bystanders in the area were able to find the decedent underwater, pull him to the surface and eventually to the nearby shore using paddleboards. Emergency personnel were summoned to the scene and attempted to revive the man. Despite life-saving efforts, the decedent was not revived and consequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

The decedent has been positively identified as 25-year-old Zanard Earl Choice of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been completed. This case is currently under investigation by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office.