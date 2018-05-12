On Friday, May 11, 2018, deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, City of Shasta Lake Division, conducted a probation search at 4404 Vallecito Street, in City of Shasta Lake.

When deputies arrived, they located ten subjects within the residence, including the home owner Joshua Sampley, age 41. Deputies contacted Laurie McDaniel, age 28, who was also on Shasta County Probation, inside the residence. During the search of the residence Sampley, McDaniel and a female identified as Brandy Young, age 34, were found to be in possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. Sampley and McDaniel were arrested for violation of probation and drug possession. Young was also arrested on drug possession charges.

While deputies were conducting the investigation, they identified Lucus Moreland, age 33, Joshua Page, age 28, and Shawn Harrison, age 36, who were all found to have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Joshua Sampley, Laurie McDaniel, and Brandy Young were arrested for various drug charges. Lucus Moreland, Joshua Page, and Joshua Harrison were also arrested and they were all booked into the Shasta County Jail.