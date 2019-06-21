Redding Police Departments Neighborhood Police Unit started the day patrolling the river trails for a couple of hours on bikes; that quickly changed when RPD NPU received a tip of a suspected drug house in the 4400 block of Westside Road.

After getting information that a resident at 4410 Westside Road was involved in drug activity, NPU initiated an investigation. We quickly learned that the resident, Erik Nordmiller (46 years of age), was on Post Release Community Supervision (AB109) for possession of stolen property. NPU, along with RPD K9 Officer Hebert and his partner Gunner, responded to the location and contacted Nordmiller. A search of his residence and vehicles were conducted pursuant to his PRCS terms. The search revealed Nordmiller was in possession of a significant amount of stolen property, methamphetamine and a stolen vehicle. Nordmiller, who was relocated to the area by FEMA due to last years tragic fires, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of pepper spray, illegal possession of a collapsible baton, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of his Post Release Community Supervision terms.