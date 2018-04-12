On April 11, 2018, at about 1:25 p.m. officers with the Redding Police Department conducted a probation search at a residence located in the 4500 block of Honeycomb Way. This residence has been the source of numerous complaints of drug activity.

During a subsequent search of the premises, officers located evidence relating to the on-going use of controlled substances within the residence. Daniel Ray KUYKENDALL 50 years of age and Clarissa Olivia FULK 21 years of age both of Redding were arrested for maintaining a place for using controlled substances. Joshua Luis Mera PAPPION 23 years of age of Redding was arrested for being present at a place where controlled substances were being used. Jerry Francis MALONE 46 years of age of Redding was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for possession of stolen property and was arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, being present at a place where controlled substances were being used, and violation of his PRCS terms and conditions. Taryn M. PROVOST 27 years of age of Redding was also present during the search. However, she had an injury which required medical treatment. A complaint charging her with being present at a place where controlled substances were being used will submitted to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.

Two abandoned vehicles were towed from the property and an additional twelve vehicles were tagged for abatement.