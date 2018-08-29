On August 28th, 2018, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers assigned to the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) were patrolling the 5100 block of Caterpillar Road, Redding, when they observed a vehicle being driven by Daniel Bentley Ransom (26 years of Redding). NPU officers are very familiar with Ransom from prior investigations and know he is currently on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for burglary and on formal probation through the Shasta County Probation Department for selling narcotics while in possession of a firearm. Both Ransom’s PRCS and formal probation terms require he obey all laws and submit his property and person to search by law enforcement.

Upon seeing Ransom, officers contacted him for the purpose of completing a probation compliance check to confirm Ransom was abiding by his PRCS and probations terms. Ransom was detained without incident at which point a probation search was conducted. The search revealed Ransom was in possession of a quantity of heroin consistent with narcotic sales, a digital gram scale, and drug paraphernalia. After the evidence was located, Ransom was interviewed where he admitted to being in the area for the purpose of selling heroin.

Ransom, who has been arrested 15 times in Shasta County, was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for transportation of narcotics, possession of a narcotic for sale, violation of Post Release Community Supervision, and violation of probation.