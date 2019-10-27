Caltrans Reminds Motorists Treat Every Entrance to an Intersection as a Stop Sign

SACRAMENTO — In the event of a power outage, traffic signals may convert to a flashing red light or lose power and go dark, and street lights could turn off. Motorists should treat flashing red signal lights as an all-way stop and treat every entrance to an intersection as a stop sign.

When emergency personnel are at a scene directing traffic and giving specific instructions, default to their authority over flashing red lights. Always follow the directions of emergency personnel.

Drive cautiously and watch out for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Power outages can lead to anxiety and confusion so to educate the public Caltrans released a video demonstrating the safest way to navigate an intersection during times with no power. The video is available at: bit.ly/CT_News_Flash_211.

Caltrans has also activated its changeable message signs across the state reminding motorists that when traffic lights are out, treat as stop signs.