Wetter weather returns to the region later this week.

A change in the storm track will bring a return of wetter weather to much of the region later this week. Snow levels will lower significantly by the weekend.

Big gains for the northern Sierra Nevada precipitation index after a slow start to the water year that began Oct 1.

We are now up to 78% of average for Dec. 9th. The central Sierra Nevada is at 97% of average and the southern Sierra Nevada index is at 101% of average.