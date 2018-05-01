Summer is fast approaching and that means the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is gearing up. This summer, several States in the western region are taking Farm to Summer one step further with Farm to Summer Week. Farm to Summer Week is one week during the summer months where all sponsors are encouraged to serve local foods and incorporate agricultural enrichment activities into summer feeding programs. Farm to Summer Week is a great opportunity to promote local foods, encourage high-quality meals, and provide educational enrichment activities. States participating in Farm to Summer Week are listed below. Check with your State agency for state-specific Farm to Summer Week activities.

Alaska: July 23 – July 27

Arizona: June 11 – June 15

California: July 9 – July 13

Washington: July 29 – August 4

Summer is the perfect time to source local food for your summer meals program. Check out these resources and learn more: