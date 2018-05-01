Summer is fast approaching and that means the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is gearing up. This summer, several States in the western region are taking Farm to Summer one step further with Farm to Summer Week. Farm to Summer Week is one week during the summer months where all sponsors are encouraged to serve local foods and incorporate agricultural enrichment activities into summer feeding programs. Farm to Summer Week is a great opportunity to promote local foods, encourage high-quality meals, and provide educational enrichment activities. States participating in Farm to Summer Week are listed below. Check with your State agency for state-specific Farm to Summer Week activities.
- Alaska: July 23 – July 27
- Arizona: June 11 – June 15
- California: July 9 – July 13
- Washington: July 29 – August 4
Summer is the perfect time to source local food for your summer meals program. Check out these resources and learn more:
- Farm to Summer: How Regional Offices and State Agencies Support Farm to Summer Webinar – This webinar provides an overview of farm to summer activities, resources, and a snapshot of how Regional offices and State agencies have encouraged sponsors to adopt farm to summer principles.
- Farm to Summer Fact Sheet – Use this fact sheet for summer meal program tips on incorporating local foods and agriculture-based activities.
- Local Foods and Related Activities in Summer Meal Programs (SP-07_SFSP07-2016) – This policy memo provides guidance on the incorporation of local foods and nutrition and agriculture-based activities into Summer Meal Programs.
- Summer Meals and FoodCorps: An Introduction for State Agencies – Check out this two-pager to learn how FoodCorps can support summer meals.
- Procuring Local Foods for Child Nutrition Programs – This resource covers procurement basics, defining local, where to find local products, and the variety of ways child nutrition program operators can purchase locally in accordance with regulations.
- USDA Farm to School Grant Program – Planning and Implementation grants can support the integration of local foods and complementary activities into school-based SFSP.
- USDA Farm to School Census – Locate schools that include local foods in their SFSP.
- SFSP Toolkit – Find local foods guidance for state agencies, sponsors, and partner organizations, along with tips for starting a summer meals site at farmers markets.
- SFSP Handbook – Sponsors can find guidance on procurement and tips on targeting local foods.
- SFSP Webinar Series – Listen to presenters discuss incorporating local foods in summer meals, building awareness about summer programs, engaging in partnerships that help boost participation and increase access, and more.