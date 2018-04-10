A solid week of free fun and learning in April

The week families with young children are eagerly awaiting takes place April 14-21, 2018. This year’s Week of the Young Child (WOYC) won’t disappoint. With over 40 events on the WOYC calendar, a free family adventure is available each day and events are offered in all different areas of Shasta County. Starting on the 14th with Rev, Rumble & Roar at the Redding Library and Kidical Mass at Turtle Bay and culminating in The Big Race on the 21st, there are plenty of options to explore.

The Week of the Young Child helps spotlight the early learning and developmental needs of young children. Wendy Dickens, First 5 Shasta’s Executive Director, says “There’s mounting evidence of the economic balance and benefit to society when we invest in early childhood. The Week of the Young Child is one way First 5 Shasta invests in serious play and learning while connecting families to resources they’ll need all through the year. We know there is wisdom in putting our money where our heart is, supporting young children so they can develop and learn to their greatest potential. This pays off later as they succeed in school, continue on to college or career training, and get established in the workforce.”

The Week of the Young Child was established by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the world’s largest early childhood education association, in 1971. For one week every April, it brings communities across the nation together to celebrate and consider the needs of our youngest residents. First 5 Shasta has been involved in Shasta County’s WOYC for over 16 years and the celebration has become a beloved tradition. This year, First 5 Shasta awarded $6,580 in mini-grants to finance 23 WOYC projects, but double that many events produced by local organizations appear on the calendar. This is a strong demonstration of people and programs uniting on behalf of children.

Paper dolls handcrafted by local toddlers and preschoolers are popping up in storefronts and business lobbies across the county. These paper dolls represent Shasta County’s youngest and announce the arrival of the Week of the Young Child. Parents, grandparents, and all community members are invited to get a calendar at first5shasta.org and join the party from April 14-21.

About First 5 Shasta

When it comes to making a difference for Shasta County, First 5 Shasta remains at the forefront of investors dedicating money, energy, and expertise where it can do the most good – early childhood. This investment benefits the entire community for generations to come as children grow into successful students and productive adults. First 5 Shasta was established after California voters approved Proposition 10 in 1998, adding a 50-cent tax on tobacco to fund programs and activities that support early childhood development and school readiness. To date, First 5 Shasta has invested over $25 million in local programs, services, and activities that benefit children ages 0-to-5. Learn more: first5shasta.org