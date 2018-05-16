LONE STRANGERS CLUE
Try as we might,
To learn from the past;
The Stranger and Sidekick,
We see are too fast.
LOOT CLUE
Look before resting,
Or enjoying the view;
Toward the sunset
Your attention is due
If you think you can identify the Lone Strangers, attempt your guess at 223-1188. If you find the Loot, turn it in at the Redding Chamber and claim your reward. Today’s Reward $300 in each category.
Daily Clues will be distributed prior to 4 am each day!
Contact Gary Moore 530-355-7285 – – -Tom Spade 530-227-0201 – – – Brian Walton 530-945-5269