The National Weather Service forecast for Youth Fishing Day at Lake Siskiyou is calling for improved weather, 65 degrees, and a slight chance of showers.

With the goal to inspire increased outdoor participation with parents and their children, the Mt. Shasta Rotary Club and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) will co-sponsor the first-ever Youth Fishing Day at Lake Siskiyou in Mt. Shasta on Saturday, May 25, 2019, Memorial Day Weekend. The 100 early registrants with the Boys and Girls Club of the Siskiyous, Boy Scout Troop 97 and Girl Scout Troop 74 will receive the new 21st edition of Moon California Camping by award-winning author and Rotarian, Tom Stienstra, from Avalon Travel Books. “It’s a chance to catch a fish of a lifetime,” said Stienstra, “the fish will average roughly 3 pounds, with some ranging to 5 pounds.”

All kids can participate, as long as they can hold a fishing rod and are under 16 years old. Parents and adults can take part in the event at Lake Siskiyou’s North Shore, but fishing at the event is for youngsters only, with a 2 fish limit.

The event, with support from several foundations, organizations and philanthropists will be highlighted by the availability of loaner rods, free bait, two trout plants by the DFW and the release of trophy-size fish from the Mt. Shasta Rotary trout pens project.

Registration starts at 8:45 a.m.. “The North Shore will be stocked with trout twice this week,” said Monty Curriero of DFW, “and the Mt. Shasta Rotary Club will release their giant trophy-size trout from their trout pens project this week as well.”

"Youth Fishing Day is specifically designed to incentivize an opportunity for free family fun over Memorial Day Weekend, and all season long," said Mt. Shasta Rotary President, Alisa Johnson. "We believe family outdoor recreation to be the perfect healthy alternative to too much isolated time spent on social media and at computer screens."

Fish on! For information about Youth Fishing Day, call Monty Currier at the DFW at 530-225-2368.

Directions

To North Shore, Lake Siskiyou:Take I-5 to Mt. Shasta and the Exit 738 signed for Central Mt. Shasta. Take that exit 0.2 miles to stop sign at W. Lake Street. Turn west and drove 0.3 miles to South Old Stage Road. Turn left and go 0.3 miles to WA Barr Road, bear right and drive 1.8 miles to N Shore Road. Turn right on N Shore Road and drive 2.1 miles (becomes dirt) to the North Shore recreation site access on the left. Park at signed parking on left or along shoulder. Do not block road.

Youth Fishing Day