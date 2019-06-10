From Tacoma Washington, John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns have elected to bring the band together to perform in Northern California from June 26-29.

Of particular note is a big benefit concert in Redding on June 28. Sponsored by the Shasta County Arts Council, we’ll bring the John Denver experience to Old City Hall at 7:00 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm). All proceeds of this special concert will benefit the Disaster Relief Fund (Carr Fire) of the Shasta Community Foundation. Advance tickets at $15 are currently available at Music Connection, 3086 Bechelli Lane, Redding ($18 at the door.) Refreshments will be served at intermission.

During the intermission, a Silent Auction will award the highest bidder with a future TBA house concert at a location of his/her choice featuring John and the band. The auction proceeds will benefit the Disaster Relief Fund. A great chance to treat all your friends to more music up close and personal. Let us know if you have questions about the auction.

Please see the attached poster, and follow this Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1171230696383083/ to see our FB Event. And PLEASE click on “Going” or “Interested” and SHARE this event on Facebook to help spread the word! Let’s fill Old City Hall to the brim! And see our ad (thanks Thrivent Financial!) and story in After 5 here http://northstate.news/Archives/After5/19-06%20AF.pdf

So here are all the NorCal appearances for John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns coming up:

Wednesday, June 26. 6 – 9 pm. Post Office Saloon, 1636 Market St, Redding. We’ll let our hair down with a mostly rock’n’roll set list. Also, some John Hoover originals you may not have heard before. John Denver tunes on request

Thursday, June 27. 6 – 9 pm. La Salles, 229 Broadway St, Chico. We bring the rich John Denver experience to this popular Chico restaurant/nightclub! With John Hoover’s originals as well as some folk and lite rock. Timed to follow Chico’s Thursday Farmer’s Market.

Friday, June 28. 7 pm, doors at 6:30. Old City Hall Benefit for Disaster Relief Fund. Advance Tickets at the Music Connection or at the door. Sponsored by SCAC.

Saturday, June 29. 6 – 9(?) pm. The Drunk Brush, 436 Main St., Quincy. A rock’n’roll party out on their patio! Looks like a fun place; selected John Denver tunes to meet demand.