Over the past several month’s Officer Dave Chapman developed information regarding ongoing narcotics sales at a residence located in the 1600 block of Canyon Road. The residence has been the source of dozens of calls for service over the past two years. These calls include suspicious activity, disturbances and narcotics activity.

On September 14, 2018, around 1:30 p.m., officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the location to serve a search warrant. Upon arrival, they contacted Michael Anthony Haneline (47 years of Redding) and Candice Jo Buchanan (44 years of Redding). A search of the residence led to the discovery of methamphetamine quantities consistent with sales, cash, and other evidence that drugs were being used and sold at the home. Officers also found the home to be dilapidated and without power and water. A generator was being used to supply electricity.

Both Haneline and Buchanan were arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale and maintaining a home for the use or sales of narcotics. They were booked at the Shasta County Jail. Haneline has a long history of arrests by the Redding Police Department and other local agencies. He was last arrested in October of 2017 for being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm and was released after posting bail.

The Redding Police Department will work with City of Redding Code Enforcement to address further issues with the home. Officers will continue to target problematic residences to improve the quality of life for our citizens.